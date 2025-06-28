From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-Celebrate the day of Elon Musk's very unfortunate birth in Seaside
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Erim Foster
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership
1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955 US
1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955 US
Elon Musk is out at DOGE, but our fight for democracy is far from over!
Elon is still deeply tied to the Trump regime, still fueling conspiracies and fascist rhetoric, and still using his immense wealth to warp government policy and buy elections around the globe.
On June 28 (Elon Musk’s birthday) we’re throwing our biggest day of action yet. We'll make it an unforgettable show of our collective strength and a recommitment to the long fight still ahead.
And our birthday gift to the Broligarch in Chief? A global party with one powerful message: Musk Must Fall.
This is going to be one huge party! Join us June 28 for a massive, global celebration of grassroots power—and send Elon and his buddies a clear message that we’re not going anywhere.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/muskmustf...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:51AM
