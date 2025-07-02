top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Education & Student Activism

Webinar: The Encampments (Living Room Edition)

Online https://uscpr.org/masscall
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Online
https://uscpr.org/masscall
Are you ready to take the next step to fight repression and campaigns for Palestinian liberation with your community? Join Watermelon Pictures and USCPR in hosting your own living room screening of The Encampments in light of the launch of Watermelon+, a new streaming platform amplifying bold voices from marginalized and underrepresented communities.

Students like Mahmoud Khalil (whose case is still ongoing after his release on bail) are still being targeted and criminalized by the Trump administration for their participation in the campus divestment and encampment movements. We won't let them erase the student movement's impact. This is how we keep the fight alive: continuing to watch and discuss the Encampments, and taking action to protect students, build the BDS movement, and demand an arms embargo.

Join our call to hear from the filmmakers, Watermelon Pictures and USCPR organizers to get everything you'll need to host your own living room screening of the Encampments and tools to help you mobilize your community to take action right now.

Guest speakers:

Munir Atalla - Producer of the Encampments and Head of Production & Acquisitions at Watermelon Pictures

Kei Pritsker - Director of the Encampments and Journalist with Breakthrough News
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 27, 2025 5:53AM
Add Your Comments
