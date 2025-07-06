top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

Court Watch

Description of the event with a yellow background and a hammer representing the judicial system.
Date:
Sunday, July 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
On Sunday, July 6th at 2pm Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee will present an orientation on Court Watch, offered by the Justice and Diversity Center of the San Francisco Bar Association.

Court Watch consists of sitting in, observing, and taking notes during immigration proceedings to help assure due process rights are respected in immigration courtrooms in Concord and San Francisco. Join a cluster with other volunteers. A minimum commitment of 4 daytime hours once per month is required.

To register, please write flpimmigrationrights [at] gmail.com.

This July 6 event will take place at La Peña Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley 94705
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 26, 2025 5:56PM
