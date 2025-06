On Sunday, July 6th at 2pm Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee will present an orientation on Court Watch, offered by the Justice and Diversity Center of the San Francisco Bar Association.Court Watch consists of sitting in, observing, and taking notes during immigration proceedings to help assure due process rights are respected in immigration courtrooms in Concord and San Francisco. Join a cluster with other volunteers. A minimum commitment of 4 daytime hours once per month is required.To register, please write flpimmigrationrights [at] gmail.com This July 6 event will take place at La Peña Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley 94705