SUN Monthly Meeting: Growing Our Solidarity

Date:

Friday, June 27, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)

Email:

Phone:

408-821-2639

Location Details:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95116

(parking accessible from 21st Street)

BBQ, Meet & Greet, and Summer Planning



► Learn about how different local communities are being impacted by the Trump administration



► Get to know organizations within the SUN/SOL network: what they do and how they are impacted



► Plan for summer actions to protect our community from ICE raids, the suppression of dissent, the funding crises of basic human needs, and much more!



The BBQ is outside near the back entrance of the Roosevelt Community Center.

Bring a blanket or a folding chair.

Access to the parking lot is from 21st Street.