View events for the week of 6/27/2025
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

SUN Monthly Meeting: Growing Our Solidarity

SUN Monthly Meeting: Growing Our Solidarity flyer
original image (1414x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 27, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Email:
Phone:
408-821-2639
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
(parking accessible from 21st Street)
BBQ, Meet & Greet, and Summer Planning

► Learn about how different local communities are being impacted by the Trump administration

► Get to know organizations within the SUN/SOL network: what they do and how they are impacted

► Plan for summer actions to protect our community from ICE raids, the suppression of dissent, the funding crises of basic human needs, and much more!

The BBQ is outside near the back entrance of the Roosevelt Community Center.
Bring a blanket or a folding chair.
Access to the parking lot is from 21st Street.
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 26, 2025 3:37PM
§Reunión Mensual de SOL: Creciendo Nuestra Solidaridad
by Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Thu, Jun 26, 2025 3:37PM
Cartel en Español
original image (1414x2000)
https://www.humanagenda.net/
