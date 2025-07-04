Indigenize Your Independence

Date:

Friday, July 04, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

via K’aalógii Collective

Location Details:

Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

INDIGENIZE YOUR INDEPENDENCE! 🦅



Join us on July 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm at the Subrosa Community Space for an alternative celebration centering Indigenous knowledge and social movements! We will have teach-ins, vendors, and opportunities to build community with each other ❤️🪶



JULY 4th, 2025

11:00am - 5:00pm

Subrosa Community Space

703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



Questions or need accommodations? DM @kaalogii.collective or @ash.tw