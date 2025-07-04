From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indigenize Your Independence
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
via K’aalógii Collective
Location Details:
Subrosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
INDIGENIZE YOUR INDEPENDENCE! 🦅
Join us on July 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm at the Subrosa Community Space for an alternative celebration centering Indigenous knowledge and social movements! We will have teach-ins, vendors, and opportunities to build community with each other ❤️🪶
JULY 4th, 2025
11:00am - 5:00pm
Subrosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Questions or need accommodations? DM @kaalogii.collective or @ash.tw
Questions or need accommodations? DM @kaalogii.collective or @ash.tw
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/kaalogii.collect...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 26, 2025 9:13AM
