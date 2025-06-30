From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Still We Rise: Defying Political Repression and the Spirit of Solidarity
Date:
Monday, June 30, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Legal
Location Details:
Join us for a webinar on Monday, June 30, where movement lawyers, activists, and writers will discuss how the Palestine solidarity movement, immigration justice organizing, and indigenous and environmental rights movements are deeply intertwined — and how repressive tactics used against one movement are often tested and expanded to target others.
Together, we’ll also uplift the stories of resilience and solidarity that continue to inspire action and build collective power in the face of criminalization, surveillance, and state violence.
Featured speakers include:
-Dylan Saba, Staff Attorney at @pal_legal
-Jack Mirkinson, Senior Editor at @nationmag
-Krystal Two Bulls, Executive Director at @honortheearth
-Paromita Shah, Executive Director at @justfutureslaw
-Momodou Taal, @thegambian, PhD candidate in Africana Studies at Cornell University
Together, we’ll also uplift the stories of resilience and solidarity that continue to inspire action and build collective power in the face of criminalization, surveillance, and state violence.
Featured speakers include:
-Dylan Saba, Staff Attorney at @pal_legal
-Jack Mirkinson, Senior Editor at @nationmag
-Krystal Two Bulls, Executive Director at @honortheearth
-Paromita Shah, Executive Director at @justfutureslaw
-Momodou Taal, @thegambian, PhD candidate in Africana Studies at Cornell University
For more information: https://x.com/pal_legal
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 26, 2025 6:12AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network