Webinar: Still We Rise: Defying Political Repression and the Spirit of Solidarity

Date:

Monday, June 30, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Legal

Location Details:

Join us for a webinar on Monday, June 30, where movement lawyers, activists, and writers will discuss how the Palestine solidarity movement, immigration justice organizing, and indigenous and environmental rights movements are deeply intertwined — and how repressive tactics used against one movement are often tested and expanded to target others.



Together, we’ll also uplift the stories of resilience and solidarity that continue to inspire action and build collective power in the face of criminalization, surveillance, and state violence.



Featured speakers include:

-Dylan Saba, Staff Attorney at @pal_legal

-Jack Mirkinson, Senior Editor at @nationmag

-Krystal Two Bulls, Executive Director at @honortheearth

-Paromita Shah, Executive Director at @justfutureslaw

-Momodou Taal, @thegambian, PhD candidate in Africana Studies at Cornell University