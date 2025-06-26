top
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

San Francisco: No ICE! Disappeared in America Protest at UN Plaza

UN Plaza 355 McAllister Street San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Not Above The Law Coalition
Location Details:
UN Plaza
355 McAllister Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Thursday, June 26 at 5 PM – 7 PM

In America, the government doesn’t get to grab people off the streets, skip the courtroom, and send them straight to a foreign prison. Disappeared in America is a national day of action to stand up for the rule of law and confront the Trump administration’s illegal abductions, detentions, and deportations of people like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Rui Marras, and Juan Maldonado Zuniga.

🚨On Thursday, June 26th, we’re showing up at courthouses and town squares across
the country to say: in America, we don’t let the government disappear people. That’s not who we are.🚨

Americans believe in rule of law —and the courts are saying that due process is required. If a president can ignore the courts and disappear lawful residents, there is no limit to what can come next. President Trump has said he wants to abduct and deport U.S. citizens. If this isn’t stopped now, no one is safe.

On June 26th, we are also launching a national photo petition day where people will take photos with posters of those who have been disappeared and flood social media with the truth.

A key focal point of this campaign will be to call on local sheriffs to refuse to cooperate with directives from ICE to engage in federal immigration enforcement, such as renting jail beds to ICE, participating in immigration raids, and transferring people to ICE detentions. Sheriffs have wide discretion in how much they cooperate with ICE. Participation in federal immigration activities places additional burden on sheriffs’ offices and can erode local community trust in local law enforcement.

A core principle behind all Disappeared in America events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/notabovethelaw/eve...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 25, 2025 9:06PM
