Disappeared by Trump! Nationwide Day of Protest Action for Immigrant Rights & Due Process
Thursday, June 26, 2025
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Protest
Not Above The Law Coalition
SF Bay Area, California and nationwide
A few months into the Trump administration, we all watched in horror as they abducted and sent Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland father, to the El Salvador mega-prison. In this one case, the Trump administration showed us what they're willing to enforce their authoritarian agenda, from ignoring due process to defying the courts.
The U.S. Constitution guarantees due process to everyone in this country, regardless of immigration status. That means no one should be detained or deported without a fair hearing. Disappearing Kilmar and others without a trial was a direct violation of this core principle, and the administration’s continued defiance of the courts is an attack on our legal system. If the government can pick and choose who deserves due process, it puts all of our rights at risk.
This fight has always been about more than one person. It’s about whether we live in a country where anyone can be taken without warning and without rights. If this administration can pick and choose who deserves due process, it puts all of our rights at risk.
That’s why on Thursday, June 26, communities across the country are coming together as part of the Disappeared in America national day of action to demand justice, restore due process, and make it clear that we won’t stand by while the government abducts people.
It is critical that we demonstrate that Americans across the country stand in opposition to the Trump administration's violation of due process and in support of those who are being unjustly targeted.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/notabovethelaw/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 25, 2025 8:56PM
