Protest Against the Trump Regime
Date:
Monday, June 30, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Location Details:
Corner of Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz
Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on the constituion and our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Current issues include mass deportations/kidnappings/beating by masked ICE goons without warrants, National Guard/Marines deployed in L.A., and the War/bombing against Iran. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.
Come join us! There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 25, 2025 6:37PM
