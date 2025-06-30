Protest Against the Trump Regime

Date:

Monday, June 30, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on the constituion and our civil rights by Trump and his minions. Current issues include mass deportations/kidnappings/beating by masked ICE goons without warrants, National Guard/Marines deployed in L.A., and the War/bombing against Iran. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.



Come join us! There are pre-made signs available. If you have noisemakers, bring 'em!



