California East Bay Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

UC Bosses Use Trump Union Busting Tactics Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions

by LVP
Wed, Jun 25, 2025 5:23PM
Over 1800 NUHW and IUOE Local 39 workers are on strike at UCSF Oakland Children's hospital in Oakland against a union busting drive by UC management and the Regents. They are telling workers they do not have the right to continue with their present unions and also that they will lose benefits and wages as well as free healthcare.
UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Workers Are Fed Up With Union Busting
original image (4032x3024)
In a overt effort to bust unions at UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital, UC bosses and the UC Regents are telling workers they do not have the right to continue to have their union contracts with the NUHW, CNA and IUOE Stationary Engineers. They are telling workers they have to be represented by other unions that represent workers at other UC campuses.

This would cost many workers over $10,000 a year and require that they pay for healthcare which is now covered under their present contracts. It would also require them to be rotated to other hospitals in the Northern California with additional commuting costs.

In opposition to these tactics, over 1800 workers went on strike including the NUHW and IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers in an open ended strike and the NNU-CNA members went on strike for one week.

According to striking workers, UC promised when they took over running the hospital that they would not attack the conditions and benefits of workers. At the rest of the UC campuses and hospitals 60,000 members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE are without contracts and have also faced open union busting tactics by management and the Regents who are appointed by Governor Newsom.

Workers at UC Oakland Children's Hospital urged that a united front of all UC workers be formed and fight for free healthcare for all UC campuses.

Some workers are also disappointed that the legislature which is controlled by a super majority of Democrats and the Governor have refused to publicly oppose this open attack on basic union rights on the job.

UC is spending $1.2 billion on a new addition and have bought other hospitals in San Francisco including at St. Francis and St. Mary's. This expansion is aimed at undercutting and competing against other HMO's like Sutter, Kaiser and Stanford hospital chain.

Workers are angry about the drive for profits over the needs of the patients and workers and particularly the Black and Brown community in the East Bay.

This action took place on June 25, 2025.

Additional Media:

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
§NUHW, IUOE39 And NNU CNA Are Building Solidarity
by LVP
Wed, Jun 25, 2025 5:23PM
sm_img_1167.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking unionists at UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital are building solidarity and also have big community support.
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
§Oakland Children's Hospital Unionists Refuse To Accept UC's Union Busting Tactics
by LVP
Wed, Jun 25, 2025 5:23PM
sm_img_1121.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UC management and Regents are flagrantly violating labor law and union contracts telling workers they cannot arbitrate disagreements and ordering workers to join other unions without a vote of the members as to who should represent them. UC bosses and UC Regents with the support of Governor Gavin Newsom are telling workers that they are above the law.
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
§UCSF Chancellor Nicholas Holmes Who Is Paid Over $1.2 M Is Using Union Busting Tactics
by LVP
Wed, Jun 25, 2025 5:23PM
sm_holmes_nicolas_ucsf_chancellor.jpg
original image (1200x800)
UCSF Chancellor Nicolas Homes who makes over $1.2 million a year is using union busting tactics to force workers into other unions and cutting their pay over $10,000 a year and eliminating their paid healthcare and other benefits.
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
