In a overt effort to bust unions at UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital, UC bosses and the UC Regents are telling workers they do not have the right to continue to have their union contracts with the NUHW, CNA and IUOE Stationary Engineers. They are telling workers they have to be represented by other unions that represent workers at other UC campuses.This would cost many workers over $10,000 a year and require that they pay for healthcare which is now covered under their present contracts. It would also require them to be rotated to other hospitals in the Northern California with additional commuting costs.In opposition to these tactics, over 1800 workers went on strike including the NUHW and IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers in an open ended strike and the NNU-CNA members went on strike for one week.According to striking workers, UC promised when they took over running the hospital that they would not attack the conditions and benefits of workers. At the rest of the UC campuses and hospitals 60,000 members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE are without contracts and have also faced open union busting tactics by management and the Regents who are appointed by Governor Newsom.Workers at UC Oakland Children's Hospital urged that a united front of all UC workers be formed and fight for free healthcare for all UC campuses.Some workers are also disappointed that the legislature which is controlled by a super majority of Democrats and the Governor have refused to publicly oppose this open attack on basic union rights on the job.UC is spending $1.2 billion on a new addition and have bought other hospitals in San Francisco including at St. Francis and St. Mary's. This expansion is aimed at undercutting and competing against other HMO's like Sutter, Kaiser and Stanford hospital chain.Workers are angry about the drive for profits over the needs of the patients and workers and particularly the Black and Brown community in the East Bay.This action took place on June 25, 2025.