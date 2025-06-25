From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Valley Streetz Harm Reduction & Street-based Outreach Clinic
* Primary Care
* Addiction Medicine
* Harm Redux
* Naloxone/Narcan
* Wound Care
* Medical Clearance
* Addiction Medicine
* Harm Redux
* Naloxone/Narcan
* Wound Care
* Medical Clearance
Every Friday at The Rock Church
1630 Mono Dr.
Modesto Ca.
9a ~ Noon
FREE HAIRCUTS (Valley Streetz Self Care)
2nd & 4th Fridays monthly
Ask us for a free sticker ;)
1630 Mono Dr.
Modesto Ca.
9a ~ Noon
FREE HAIRCUTS (Valley Streetz Self Care)
2nd & 4th Fridays monthly
Ask us for a free sticker ;)
For more information: https://www.addictioncentersofexcellence.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network