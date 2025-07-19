Valley Streetz Harm Redux Kit Making Par-tay!

Date:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

vshr

Phone:

(209) 622-3833

Location Details:

Valley Improvement Projects

1224 K. St. downtown Modesto

11a ~ 3p

For those that have heard the word on the streets there is a cool crew of folks in town doing Harm Reduction work meeting the needs of the most marginalized & targeted populations in the 209.



This is one of there ongoing projects. Some can't be available to help on their regular Street Medicine Outreach days so this is another way folks can volunteer.



Join us.

Hope to see you there.

And stay tuned for future Kit Making parties.



Refreshments & snacks provided