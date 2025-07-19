From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Valley Streetz Harm Redux Kit Making Par-tay!
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
vshr
Phone:
(209) 622-3833
Location Details:
Valley Improvement Projects
1224 K. St. downtown Modesto
11a ~ 3p
1224 K. St. downtown Modesto
11a ~ 3p
For those that have heard the word on the streets there is a cool crew of folks in town doing Harm Reduction work meeting the needs of the most marginalized & targeted populations in the 209.
This is one of there ongoing projects. Some can't be available to help on their regular Street Medicine Outreach days so this is another way folks can volunteer.
Join us.
Hope to see you there.
And stay tuned for future Kit Making parties.
Refreshments & snacks provided
