Modesto Radical Mental Health
Modesto Radical Mental Health (or MRMH) is BACK after a long hiatus & has taken on a many various names over a 20 plus years in the Modesto area of the Central Valley.
~ an alternative mental health community supporting each other thru emotional mutual aid during distressful times...
Join us as we take on a new set of challenges in the world today
Every Thur.
6:30p
At Valley Improvement Projects:
1224 K. St. downtown Modesto
For more information: https://stancountyrmh.blogspot.com/2012/02...
