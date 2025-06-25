Modesto Radical Mental Health by Wingnut Willy

Modesto Radical Mental Health (or MRMH) is BACK after a long hiatus & has taken on a many various names over a 20 plus years in the Modesto area of the Central Valley.

~ an alternative mental health community supporting each other thru emotional mutual aid during distressful times...



Join us as we take on a new set of challenges in the world today



Every Thur.

6:30p

At Valley Improvement Projects:

1224 K. St. downtown Modesto