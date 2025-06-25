Philadelphia IBT Local 623 Secretary Treasurer Richard Hooker Jr. has announced a political challenge to Teamsters national president Sean O'Brien in the national election in 2026. He talked about the issues that Teamsters and workers face in the US under the Trump government.

Richard Hooker Jr., Teamsters Local 623 Secretary Treasurer in Philadelphia announced that he is launching a campaign for president of the Teamsters International president. He spoke with WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer about why he is running for president and what issues Teamster members and the working people are confronting from AI, robotics, trade war and the union busting Project 2025. He also talks about the need to unify the working class and ending a top down structure in the IBT with election for all positions and no triple paid positions.He also discusses the need to fight systemic racism and other discrimination that working people face and a serious education campaign for the rank and file of what they are facing including a possible dictatorship and martial law under a fascist president.The election for national president of the IBT will be held in 2026.This interview was done on June 24, 2025.