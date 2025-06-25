From the Open-Publishing Calendar
IBT 623 Sec. Trea. Richard Hooker Jr. Challenges IBT Pres O'Brien for President in 2026
Philadelphia IBT Local 623 Secretary Treasurer Richard Hooker Jr. has announced a political challenge to Teamsters national president Sean O'Brien in the national election in 2026. He talked about the issues that Teamsters and workers face in the US under the Trump government.
Richard Hooker Jr Secretary Treasurer Of Philly IBT 623 Announces Campaign for Teamsters National President
Richard Hooker Jr., Teamsters Local 623 Secretary Treasurer in Philadelphia announced that he is launching a campaign for president of the Teamsters International president. He spoke with WorkWeek’s Steve Zeltzer about why he is running for president and what issues Teamster members and the working people are confronting from AI, robotics, trade war and the union busting Project 2025. He also talks about the need to unify the working class and ending a top down structure in the IBT with election for all positions and no triple paid positions.
He also discusses the need to fight systemic racism and other discrimination that working people face and a serious education campaign for the rank and file of what they are facing including a possible dictatorship and martial law under a fascist president.
The election for national president of the IBT will be held in 2026.
This interview was done on June 24, 2025.
Additional Media:
UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA
Battle At UPS Against Part Time Work Teamsters & Amazon With Philly IBT 623 Sec.Trea Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/7zxluhg0_gI
Philly Logistics Worker Panel: We all have the same enemy Amazon, USPS & UPS Workers Unite
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhlzjpAVbc
America's Victory: The 1997 UPS Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbYqoGM0GX8
IBT & Fight For Workers, Racial Justice & The 2020 Elections With IBT 623 Sec-Treas Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/wMfwv3nkSbM
IBT 623 Richard Hooker
https://www.inquirer.com/jobs/labor/teamsters-ups-623-philadelphia-richard-hooker-20200122.html
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/c3_HdW-V5Ak
