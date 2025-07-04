From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free America! Folsom Area No Kings 2.0 Rally
Date:
Friday, July 04, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Folsom Area Democratic Club
Location Details:
Pedestrian overpass protest
Highway 50/Jedediah Smith River Trail by the Aerojet Rd exit
Folsom Boulevard & Aerojet Road
Sacramento County, CA 95742
Highway 50/Jedediah Smith River Trail by the Aerojet Rd exit
Folsom Boulevard & Aerojet Road
Sacramento County, CA 95742
Friday, July 4 at 10am – 12pm
Join the Folsom Area Democratic Club this 4th of July as we raise our voices to reclaim the promise of our country.
This Independence Day, we rise to honor the unsung. While fireworks fill the sky, we stand on the ground for justice, equity, and every everyday warrior who dares to speak, act and resist.
We will rally on the pedestrian overpass on Highway 50/Jedediah Smtih Trail by the Aerojet Rd exit. Access the trail from Folsom Blvd (in the Lake Natoma region).
Park at the vacant SAFE credit Union building at Folsom Blvd and Aeroject Rd. Walk the adjacent trail to access the pedestrian overpass.
Signs, banners, music welcome.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/807...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 25, 2025 9:03AM
