Free America! Folsom Area No Kings 2.0 Rally

Date:

Friday, July 04, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Folsom Area Democratic Club

Location Details:

Pedestrian overpass protest

Highway 50/Jedediah Smith River Trail by the Aerojet Rd exit

Folsom Boulevard & Aerojet Road

Sacramento County, CA 95742

Friday, July 4 at 10am – 12pm



Join the Folsom Area Democratic Club this 4th of July as we raise our voices to reclaim the promise of our country.



This Independence Day, we rise to honor the unsung. While fireworks fill the sky, we stand on the ground for justice, equity, and every everyday warrior who dares to speak, act and resist.



We will rally on the pedestrian overpass on Highway 50/Jedediah Smtih Trail by the Aerojet Rd exit. Access the trail from Folsom Blvd (in the Lake Natoma region).



Park at the vacant SAFE credit Union building at Folsom Blvd and Aeroject Rd. Walk the adjacent trail to access the pedestrian overpass.



Signs, banners, music welcome.