Milpitas: Good Trouble Lives On! Pro-Democracy Protest
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy community volunteers
Location Details:
Intersection of Milpitas City Hall
Cross streets of Calaveras Blvd and Milpitas Blvd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Thursday, July 17 at 4:30 PM – 6 PM
We had a great turn-out in Milpitas for No Kings. Come join us for the next big protest action Good Trouble Lives On, in honor of the memory of civil right leader and congressman, Rep. John Lewis.
Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people. Join us to remind motorists that we don't want a dictator.
On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.
From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.
This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.
Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 25, 2025 8:06AM
