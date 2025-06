CODEPINK Bay Area hosts a retreat/work party for Northern California CODEPINK. Gathering starts Friday afternoon and ends Monday morning. Curious about or already working with CODEPINK? Join for discussion, action planning, community building, skills training, rest and work: planting blueberries, pumpkins, flowers, weeding , pruning. Cost: 0-$50 for meals. Camp in the meadow or sleep indoors. Bring sleeping bag, air mattress, tent, etc. RSVP for address: codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com