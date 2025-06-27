From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Northern California CODEPINK Retreat
Date:
Friday, June 27, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Occidental, California
CODEPINK Bay Area hosts a retreat/work party for Northern California CODEPINK. Gathering starts Friday afternoon and ends Monday morning. Curious about or already working with CODEPINK? Join for discussion, action planning, community building, skills training, rest and work: planting blueberries, pumpkins, flowers, weeding , pruning. Cost: 0-$50 for meals. Camp in the meadow or sleep indoors. Bring sleeping bag, air mattress, tent, etc. RSVP for address: codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 10:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network