Crappy Birthday to Elon Musk
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
Corte Madera Tesla
201 Casa Buena Drive
201 Casa Buena Drive
For the 17th Saturday in a row, Veterans and their allies will be out in force protesting as part of #TeslaTakedown. This Saturday, folks across the country will be wishing Elon Musk a very crappy birthday, taking part in a global day of action. We’ll be at the dealership AND on the overpass from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. And our birthday gift to the Broligarch in Chief? A global party with one powerful message: Musk Must Fall.
Let's celebrate everything we've achieved and recommit to the long fight still ahead. Elon is still deeply tied to the Trump regime, still fueling conspiracies and fascist rhetoric, and still using his immense wealth to warp government policy and buy elections around the globe.
Join us – and bring a friend (or two): We’ll have bubbles! And kazoos! And lots more! Meet the blue man! See the Store Closing sign! Hang out on the overpass or right in front of the dealership.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025
