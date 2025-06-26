From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Disappeared by Trump Vigil
Date:
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Salinas
Location Details:
Monterey County Jail, 142 W. Alisal St., Salinas
Join us for a silent vigil for the disappeared by Trump and ICE. We are shining a light on the illegal kidnapping of innocent community members- fathers, mothers, and children. This is not who we are. Stand up with us, for the disappeared, to demand justice.
Hosted by Indivisible Salinas
@Indivisible Salinas Valley
indivisiblesalinas [at] gmail.com
Hosted by Indivisible Salinas
@Indivisible Salinas Valley
indivisiblesalinas [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3524673101...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 5:14PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network