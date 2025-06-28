From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop the Genocide in Palestine
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Location Details:
Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
All Out for Palestine. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 2:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network