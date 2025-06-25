From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the WAR with Iran - Stop the ICE Raids - Stop the Genocide
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Keith McHenry
415-585-0414
Town Clock on Water Street near Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz
PROTEST WEDNESDAY JUNE 25 TOWN CLOCK AT 4:00 PM - Stop the WAR with Iran - Stop the ICE raids - Stop the genocide.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 2:34PM
