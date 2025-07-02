No US-Israeli War on Iran! - Public Meeting

Date:

Wednesday, July 02, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Email:

Location Details:

North Beach Public Library Meeting Room, 850 Columbus Ave.

In recent weeks, Israel launched air raids on Iran while Trump struck the country directly, furthering escalating the brutal attacks. As people living in the U.S., we have a responsibility to speak out and stand up against these assaults. Join us for a public discussion!