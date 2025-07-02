From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No US-Israeli War on Iran! - Public Meeting
Date:
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Email:
Location Details:
North Beach Public Library Meeting Room, 850 Columbus Ave.
In recent weeks, Israel launched air raids on Iran while Trump struck the country directly, furthering escalating the brutal attacks. As people living in the U.S., we have a responsibility to speak out and stand up against these assaults. Join us for a public discussion!
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org
