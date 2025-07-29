Co-op (& Friends) Job Fair: Bay Area 3rd Annual!

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Class/Workshop

NoBAWC (Network of Bay Area Worker Co-ops)

4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland (Temescal, née Omni Commons)

EVERYBODY wants a job. NOBODY wants a boss. that's where we come in...again. that's right — do you wanna work for a prestigious Bay Area worker co-op?



• • • • • • • • •



your co-op peers are building off our biggest event ever with more MUSIC, NETWORKING, PRESENTATIONS, and MORE.



your coop network, the Network of Bay Area Worker Coops (NoBAWC), has been visiting co-ops all over & keeps hearing one thing: co-ops need workers!! so your new NoBAWC Board — in partnership with CALLI — is jumping in to support in the best — and funnest — way we know how: ANOTHER FREE JOB FAIR!



so spread the call far and wide — we're looking for democratic and values-aligned employers...and the job seekers who want to be a part of a broad-based movement for worker power and democratic ownership...aka the NoBAWC leaders of the future!



and by the way...even if your co-op ISN'T actively hiring...we still want your business to come out and table to meet the ~eligible candidates~ for when you WILL need people...because we all know you will ;)



RSVP as a employer or a job seeker — or a community group that wants to table — at nobawc.org/job



WHAT: A job fair centering worker-owned businesses, nonprofits, unions, values-aligned firms & collectives.



WHERE: 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland in Temescal (the former Omni Commons, under new ownership by CALLI)



WHEN: Tues, July 29th from 5pm-8pm



COST: FREE for co-op tablers & job seekers :)



WHO's ORGANIZING?: the Collective Action and Land Liberation Institute (CALLI) and the Network of Bay Area Worker Co-ops (NoBAWC), your local worker co-op network, of course ;)