No to ICE Violence

Date:

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets

This is a pop up protest to respond to the masked unidentified goons beating Narisco Barranco and all of the terrible actions by ICE that we already knew about. Bring your noisemakers and we'll push back against the violence and these warrantless kidnappings. And the new decision by SCOTUS to allow deportations to Libya (where slavery is a risk) and Sudan (currently at war). Let's stay peaceful and not get into it with any idiots.