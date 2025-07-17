Sonoma: Good Trouble Lives On! Protect Civil Rights & Save Democracy Protest

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Pro-democracy volunteers

Location Details:

Sonoma Plaza

453 1st Street E.

Sonoma, CA 95476

Thursday, July 17 at 5 PM – 7 PM



Good Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.



On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.



From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.



This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.



Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.