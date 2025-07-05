From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Colma/Pacifica: Free America - #TeslaTakedown Pro-Democracy Protest
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free American Weekend volunteer
Location Details:
Telsa dealership - sidewalk out front
Intersection of Serramonte Blvd and Junipero Serra Blvd
Colma, CA
CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION
Protest is Patriotic!
Independence Weekend on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 2 PM - 3 PM
Independence Day is about the fight for freedom. The American Revolution was a stand against tyranny and kings. That same spirit has lived on—from the Boston Tea Party to the Underground Railroad, from Stonewall to the Civil Rights Movement.
America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble.
This July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.
Join us for sign waving at Serramonte Blvd and Junipero Serra in Colma. Bring your signs and your voices and enjoy community spirit.
They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do.
The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.
NOTE: Please DO NOT park in the Tesla lot. Carpool if possible. There is limited parking farther down Collins on both sides of the street, but it is an uphill walk to the corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Blvd
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/paci...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 7:50AM
