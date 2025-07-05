top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/5/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Colma/Pacifica: Free America - #TeslaTakedown Pro-Democracy Protest

Telsa dealership - sidewalk out front Intersection of Serramonte Blvd and Junipero Serra Blvd Colma, CA
original image (900x693)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free American Weekend volunteer
Location Details:
Telsa dealership - sidewalk out front
Intersection of Serramonte Blvd and Junipero Serra Blvd
Colma, CA
CELEBRATE FREEDOM. IGNITE YOUR REBELLION

Protest is Patriotic!

Independence Weekend on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 2 PM - 3 PM

Independence Day is about the fight for freedom. The American Revolution was a stand against tyranny and kings. That same spirit has lived on—from the Boston Tea Party to the Underground Railroad, from Stonewall to the Civil Rights Movement.

America is in crisis. Real democracy feels out of reach. Freedom is in trouble.

This July 4th weekend, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick.

Join us for sign waving at Serramonte Blvd and Junipero Serra in Colma. Bring your signs and your voices and enjoy community spirit.

They want us scared, divided, and alone. They don’t want us to dream about freedom. But that’s exactly what we have to do.

The dream of American freedom belongs to all of us, and we will not stop in our pursuit of its promise, now or ever.

NOTE: Please DO NOT park in the Tesla lot. Carpool if possible. There is limited parking farther down Collins on both sides of the street, but it is an uphill walk to the corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Blvd
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/paci...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 7:50AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code