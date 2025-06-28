From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Crappy Birthday to Elon Musk Action
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Stanford Shopping Center Tesla Show Room
Enter via Plum Lane
Palo Alto, CA
Enter via Plum Lane
Palo Alto, CA
Crappy birthday to Elon party at Tesla Stanford shopping center in Palo Alto.
Global day of action!
Noon to 2pm every Saturday but on this day special surprises and dance party at 12:30.
Loop through the mall at 1 PM.
Yes we will have our giant Elon heads as seen here.
You can try one on too! Make no mistake about it. Musk is still a dangerous menace to our country and the world.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
