Crappy Birthday to Elon Musk Action

Date:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Stanford Shopping Center Tesla Show Room

Enter via Plum Lane

Palo Alto, CA

Crappy birthday to Elon party at Tesla Stanford shopping center in Palo Alto.

Global day of action!

Noon to 2pm every Saturday but on this day special surprises and dance party at 12:30.

Loop through the mall at 1 PM.

Yes we will have our giant Elon heads as seen here.

You can try one on too! Make no mistake about it. Musk is still a dangerous menace to our country and the world.