top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Gaza Protester Removed from Perch by Paris Police

by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
Symbolizing the democratic values of the French Republic, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, Paris’ largest public square, the Place de la République is often the scene of protests, demonstrations along with expressions of political ideology, criticism of leaders and the government...
Symbolizing the democratic values of the French Republic, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, Paris’ largest public square, the Place de l...
original image (2000x1333)
PARIS (06-23) – Symbolizing the democratic values of the French Republic, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, Paris’ largest public square, the Place de la République is often the scene of protests, demonstrations along with expressions of political ideology, criticism of leaders and the government.

Some of the city’s largest and smallest demonstrations have taken place here with citizens exercising their democratic rights of free speech and in recent months the issue of Israel’s genocide in Gaza has seen thousands of activists repeatedly crowding the square in protest.

On Sunday, a single activist demonstrating her support against the genocide in Gaza scaled the monument’s massive base, covered her head with a blue cloth and bound her hands and feet with rope in a symbolic gesture, as she waited patiently for police to remove her from her perch high above a crowd that had formed below.

Officers who scaled the base worked around the monument’s pedestal carefully placing climbing ropes in position in preparation for her eventual removal. The silent protest had many in the assembled crowd below, however, wondering just what she was protesting about.

Once the police had everything in place, she was prepared for removal and while accompanied by two officers, repelled down in a less than gracious manner with one officer turning upside down and body-slamming the woman against the cold hard stone surface of the monument’s base.

After descending, she was placed in a waiting vehicle, where she became combative and began yelling in reference to the state as having all the power.

Only being partially secured in the car, she kicked open the door and was forced back in by officers before being whisked away with the car’s siren blaring. Soon afterward she was seen out on the street again headed back towards the square. It was a typical catch-and-release trout fishing expedition-style detention.

Her solo gesture as an act of defiance, although silent in bringing attention to her cause, is the embodiment of how resistance, no matter how small or large, is a fundamental component in bringing about change.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_2_l1161505_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_3_dsc00168_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_4_dsc00173_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_5_dsc00181_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_6_dsc00196_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_7_dsc00202_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_8_l1161525_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_9_dsc00212_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_10_dsc00222_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_11_dsc00230_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_12_dsc00249_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_13_dsc00274_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_14_dsc00251_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_15_dsc00279_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 12:26AM
sm_16_l1161496.jpg
original image (2000x1351)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code