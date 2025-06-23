From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2025 LaborFest Event Schedule
LaborFest commemorates the San Francisco 1934 general strike and the fight for workers power with a monthlong commemoration of events.
2025 LaborFest Event Schedule
The Fight To Defend The VA, Veterans, Workers And Families
The Trump government is pushing to lay off 83,000 workers at the VA and over 30% of them are veterans.
Free
01July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Public Workers Privatization, Outsourcing & Union Busting
The implementation of Trump’s Project 2025 is a frontal attack particularly on public service and public unions
Free
02July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“A Real Emergency: Stories from the Ambulance” – Book Presentation
Introspective, richly layered, and surprisingly hopeful, A Real Emergency is a love letter from a paramedic to the best and worst parts of her career.
Free
02July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fascism, Project 2025 & The Working Class
The growth of fascism in the US is not an accident and the capture of state power by supporters of fascism is an existential challenge for the working class and the Unions.
Free
03July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
SF Mime Troupe – “DISRUPTION”
The 66th summer season of San Francisco Mime Troupe’s musical
Free
04July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bloody Thursday Walk – By Gifford Hartman
Ninety-one years ago (1934), a great battle took place between striking workers and the police and National Guard along the waterfront alongside the piers of San Francisco’s Embarcadero.
Free
05July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Labor History Bike Tour – by Chris Carlsson of Shaping San Francisco
Bike tour: From the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced.
$25 – $50
05July 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
CENSORED – Dr. Rupa Marya & Professor Sang Hea Kil With a Performance by Equipto
A panel about how these 2 educators, Dr. Rupa Marya and Professor San Hea Kil were punished for speaking about the genocide happening in Gaza.
Free
05July 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Attack On Iran, The Iranian Unions, Working Class & The US, Israel and the Khomeini Regime
The US has been involved in Iran for many decades including the overthrow of the Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 and the installation of the Shah.
Free
06July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Socialism In The American West
Mark Kruber, a professor in St. Louis on Socialism In The American West.
Free
07July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Workers Health & Safety, OSHA and Workers Compensation
The destruction of OSHA and CA OSHA means more workers will die, and the retaliation of workers for being whistleblowers is escalating. This panel will look at these attacks, how workers and unions should do to defend their members.
Free
08July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Ending the Exploitation of Part-Time/Adjunct Professors in Higher Education
For decades, colleges and universities have been arranging for an increasing number of classes to be taught by job-insecure, poorly compensated teachers; and not full-time well-compensated job secure tenured professors.
Free
09July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Play “Hired” – Factory where robots take over
In HIRED, the robots take over running the company from the Boss who resists in every way their collective action.
Free
10July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Swedish Consulate Solidarity Action
This action will be part of an international day of action to support Helgeson and to support labor action around the world to stop the genocide in Gaza and the wars abroad.
Free
11July 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Labor Report From Namibia, Contracting Out, Union Busting & Corporate Capture
Namibia which is one of the wealthiest countries in the world with marble, uranium, lithium yet the workers and people are being driven from their jobs and face massive union busting and the imposition of contract labor.
Free
12July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
WPA-Berkeley History Walk
This walk will explore Berkeley’s “New Deal nexus” that includes Post Office art, Berkeley High School, the Community Theater, Civic Center Park, and the old Farm Credit Building.
Free
12July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The History of The War on Immigrants and US Imperialism
Historical panel looking back at the Bracero Program to today, largely based on the video oral history interview of Al Rojas.
Free
12July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Workers Voices Workers Power!
An Evening of Labor Storytelling – Participate, Observe, Enjoy!
Free
14July 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Panama, Repression, The Environment Labor & US Intervention
Trump and his government appointees have threatened to invade Greenland and the Panama Canal. The Panama Canal was built by workers and thousands died under dangerous conditions and lack of health and safety.
Free
15July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
LaborFest Writers Group Reading
Your chance to hear rabble-rousers, activists, leftist radicals, union members, immigrants, native-born and plain old trouble-makers share their poetry, memoir, fiction and nonfiction on issues that we face in these difficult times.
Free
16July 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People
This panel will look at the process of corruption from Golden Gate Park and the “non-profit” Park Alliance to the “Sunset Dunes Park” that the developers are pushing.
Free
17July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Argentina Milei and The Working Class
Guillermo Kane will give a report on the current struggles of the trade unions, the economic crisis and the role of the Peronists and other political forces in Argentina.
Free
18July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
15th Annual San Francisco Living Wage Coalition Awards Dinner
The San Francisco Living Wage Coalition’s award dinner.
$75 – $85
18July 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
LaborTech Conference
This conference will look at how AI is affecting drivers, tech workers and whether AI should be developed at all.
Free
19July 11:30 am – 5:00 pm
FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA–film and discussion
John de Graaf, director of Labor’s Turning Point will show his new film FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA: KATHARINE LEE BATES AND THE STORY OF AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, a timely and surprising look at the pro-labor, anti-Imperialist and social reform messages in America’s most popular song.
Free
19July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Berkeley Radical 60s Walk by Harvey Smith
This walk will explore the many locations where activists lived and the houses that were home to experimental communes.
Free
20July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Watsonville On Strike & Daughters On The Strike – 40th Anniversary with Jon Silver Screening
This is the 40th anniversary of the Teamster’s Watsonville frozen food workers strike.
The film maker Jon Silver and the film will be screened with a discussion of the lessons of the strike for today.
Free
20July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
National Healthcare, Labor, Single Payer and How To Get It
This panel will look at the collapse of our healthcare system and what working people and the unions have to do to build a healthcare system for the people and not for the profits.
Free
21July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The SF State Strike & The Relevance For Today
On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Third World Liberation Strike that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding.
Free
22July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Free Speech, Witch Hunts, Palestine and Labor
A co-ordinated political purge and witch hunt is taking place against university professors and staff.
Free
22July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Systemic Racism In Workplace and The Struggle In Our Unions
Today with the rise of a fascist government that openly wants to bring back the confederacy and end any legal actions against racism and discrimination, the issue of what’s happening and what unions should do about this is critical.
Free
23July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, Labor, Internationalism & Trump
This panel will look at the role of the Solidarity Center internationally and how it has been an appendage of US imperialist operations around the world.
Free
24July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
A Cautionary Tale: The Dark Side of Housing in the Wild, Wild West of California
The story of the destruction by University of California at Berkeley of People’s Park will be presented as an example of the collusion of interests between UC, legislators, and real estate developers/investors
Free
25July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Turkey, The Rise Of Fascism, Erdogn, & The Working Class
This presentation will look at the rise of Erdogan and his role in privatizing public resources and using privatization to enrich himself and his family while attacking union and worker rights including jailing and killing journalists.
Free
26July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Trade War, The Working Class & Capitalism
Important working class economist Michael Roberts will look at the growing trade war exacerbated by the Trump government and what it means for the working class in the US and internationally.
Free
26July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
6th Annual Social and Economic Justice Film Festival
This year’s film festival will showcase works made by independent filmmakers who are affirming labor and other human rights and advocating for social and economic justice.
26July 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Oakland General Strike Walk
This walk will revisit the sites of Oakland’s “Work Holiday” that spontaneously began with rank-and-file solidarity with the striking, mostly women retail clerks at Kahn’s and Hastings department stores, where picket lines were broken by police-escorted scabs.
Free
26July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Labor Politics & Architecture of San Francisco -Walk with Bradley Wiedmaier
In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.
Free
27July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Attack On Higher Education & Project 2025
Under Project 2025, higher education would be remodeled with the destruction of public universities with privatization and the elimination of all unions at universities.
Free
27July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
LaborFest Poetry Reading by Revolutionary Poets Brigade
Join the Revolutionary Poets Brigade!
Free
31July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
