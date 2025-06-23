2025 LaborFest Event Schedule by Laborfest.net

LaborFest commemorates the San Francisco 1934 general strike and the fight for workers power with a monthlong commemoration of events.

2025 LaborFest Event Schedule



The Fight To Defend The VA, Veterans, Workers And Families

The Trump government is pushing to lay off 83,000 workers at the VA and over 30% of them are veterans.

Free

01July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



Public Workers Privatization, Outsourcing & Union Busting

The implementation of Trump’s Project 2025 is a frontal attack particularly on public service and public unions

Free

02July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



“A Real Emergency: Stories from the Ambulance” – Book Presentation

Introspective, richly layered, and surprisingly hopeful, A Real Emergency is a love letter from a paramedic to the best and worst parts of her career.

Free

02July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



Fascism, Project 2025 & The Working Class

The growth of fascism in the US is not an accident and the capture of state power by supporters of fascism is an existential challenge for the working class and the Unions.

Free

03July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



SF Mime Troupe – “DISRUPTION”

The 66th summer season of San Francisco Mime Troupe’s musical

Free

04July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm



Bloody Thursday Walk – By Gifford Hartman

Ninety-one years ago (1934), a great battle took place between striking workers and the police and National Guard along the waterfront alongside the piers of San Francisco’s Embarcadero.

Free

05July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Labor History Bike Tour – by Chris Carlsson of Shaping San Francisco

Bike tour: From the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced.

$25 – $50

05July 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm



CENSORED – Dr. Rupa Marya & Professor Sang Hea Kil With a Performance by Equipto

A panel about how these 2 educators, Dr. Rupa Marya and Professor San Hea Kil were punished for speaking about the genocide happening in Gaza.

Free

05July 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm



The Attack On Iran, The Iranian Unions, Working Class & The US, Israel and the Khomeini Regime

The US has been involved in Iran for many decades including the overthrow of the Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 and the installation of the Shah.

Free

06July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Socialism In The American West

Mark Kruber, a professor in St. Louis on Socialism In The American West.

Free

07July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm



Workers Health & Safety, OSHA and Workers Compensation

The destruction of OSHA and CA OSHA means more workers will die, and the retaliation of workers for being whistleblowers is escalating. This panel will look at these attacks, how workers and unions should do to defend their members.

Free

08July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



Ending the Exploitation of Part-Time/Adjunct Professors in Higher Education

For decades, colleges and universities have been arranging for an increasing number of classes to be taught by job-insecure, poorly compensated teachers; and not full-time well-compensated job secure tenured professors.

Free

09July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm



Play “Hired” – Factory where robots take over

In HIRED, the robots take over running the company from the Boss who resists in every way their collective action.

Free

10July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



Swedish Consulate Solidarity Action

This action will be part of an international day of action to support Helgeson and to support labor action around the world to stop the genocide in Gaza and the wars abroad.

Free

11July 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm



Labor Report From Namibia, Contracting Out, Union Busting & Corporate Capture

Namibia which is one of the wealthiest countries in the world with marble, uranium, lithium yet the workers and people are being driven from their jobs and face massive union busting and the imposition of contract labor.

Free

12July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



WPA-Berkeley History Walk

This walk will explore Berkeley’s “New Deal nexus” that includes Post Office art, Berkeley High School, the Community Theater, Civic Center Park, and the old Farm Credit Building.

Free

12July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



The History of The War on Immigrants and US Imperialism

Historical panel looking back at the Bracero Program to today, largely based on the video oral history interview of Al Rojas.

Free

12July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm



Workers Voices Workers Power!

An Evening of Labor Storytelling – Participate, Observe, Enjoy!

Free

14July 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm



Panama, Repression, The Environment Labor & US Intervention

Trump and his government appointees have threatened to invade Greenland and the Panama Canal. The Panama Canal was built by workers and thousands died under dangerous conditions and lack of health and safety.

Free

15July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm



LaborFest Writers Group Reading

Your chance to hear rabble-rousers, activists, leftist radicals, union members, immigrants, native-born and plain old trouble-makers share their poetry, memoir, fiction and nonfiction on issues that we face in these difficult times.

Free

16July 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm



Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals & Working People

This panel will look at the process of corruption from Golden Gate Park and the “non-profit” Park Alliance to the “Sunset Dunes Park” that the developers are pushing.

Free

17July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



Argentina Milei and The Working Class

Guillermo Kane will give a report on the current struggles of the trade unions, the economic crisis and the role of the Peronists and other political forces in Argentina.

Free

18July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



15th Annual San Francisco Living Wage Coalition Awards Dinner

The San Francisco Living Wage Coalition’s award dinner.

$75 – $85

18July 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm



LaborTech Conference

This conference will look at how AI is affecting drivers, tech workers and whether AI should be developed at all.

Free

19July 11:30 am – 5:00 pm



FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA–film and discussion

John de Graaf, director of Labor’s Turning Point will show his new film FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA: KATHARINE LEE BATES AND THE STORY OF AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL, a timely and surprising look at the pro-labor, anti-Imperialist and social reform messages in America’s most popular song.

Free

19July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm



Berkeley Radical 60s Walk by Harvey Smith

This walk will explore the many locations where activists lived and the houses that were home to experimental communes.

Free

20July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



Watsonville On Strike & Daughters On The Strike – 40th Anniversary with Jon Silver Screening

This is the 40th anniversary of the Teamster’s Watsonville frozen food workers strike.

The film maker Jon Silver and the film will be screened with a discussion of the lessons of the strike for today.

Free

20July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



National Healthcare, Labor, Single Payer and How To Get It

This panel will look at the collapse of our healthcare system and what working people and the unions have to do to build a healthcare system for the people and not for the profits.

Free

21July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



The SF State Strike & The Relevance For Today

On the 57th anniversary of the San Francisco State Third World Liberation Strike that set up the first ethnic program in the United States, the fascist Trump government has launched a campaign to eliminate these programs and faculty using federal funding.

Free

22July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm



Free Speech, Witch Hunts, Palestine and Labor

A co-ordinated political purge and witch hunt is taking place against university professors and staff.

Free

22July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



Systemic Racism In Workplace and The Struggle In Our Unions

Today with the rise of a fascist government that openly wants to bring back the confederacy and end any legal actions against racism and discrimination, the issue of what’s happening and what unions should do about this is critical.

Free

23July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, Labor, Internationalism & Trump

This panel will look at the role of the Solidarity Center internationally and how it has been an appendage of US imperialist operations around the world.

Free

24July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



A Cautionary Tale: The Dark Side of Housing in the Wild, Wild West of California

The story of the destruction by University of California at Berkeley of People’s Park will be presented as an example of the collusion of interests between UC, legislators, and real estate developers/investors

Free

25July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm



Turkey, The Rise Of Fascism, Erdogn, & The Working Class

This presentation will look at the rise of Erdogan and his role in privatizing public resources and using privatization to enrich himself and his family while attacking union and worker rights including jailing and killing journalists.

Free

26July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



The Trade War, The Working Class & Capitalism

Important working class economist Michael Roberts will look at the growing trade war exacerbated by the Trump government and what it means for the working class in the US and internationally.

Free

26July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



6th Annual Social and Economic Justice Film Festival

This year’s film festival will showcase works made by independent filmmakers who are affirming labor and other human rights and advocating for social and economic justice.

26July 11:00 am – 7:00 pm



Oakland General Strike Walk

This walk will revisit the sites of Oakland’s “Work Holiday” that spontaneously began with rank-and-file solidarity with the striking, mostly women retail clerks at Kahn’s and Hastings department stores, where picket lines were broken by police-escorted scabs.

Free

26July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm



Labor Politics & Architecture of San Francisco -Walk with Bradley Wiedmaier

In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.

Free

27July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm



The Attack On Higher Education & Project 2025

Under Project 2025, higher education would be remodeled with the destruction of public universities with privatization and the elimination of all unions at universities.

Free

27July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm



LaborFest Poetry Reading by Revolutionary Poets Brigade

Join the Revolutionary Poets Brigade!

Free

31July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm



