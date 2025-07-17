Democracy Noir + Panel and Q&A with Filmmaker Connie Field

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

Rialto Cinemas Cerrito

10070 San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito

In Connie Field’s DEMOCRACY NOIR (Documentary, 1 hr 56 min), as Viktor Orbán dismantles Hungary’s democratic institutions, three women—a journalist, a politician, and a nurse—work tirelessly to fight for their country’s soul. They face a well-financed and sophisticated opposition in Orbán’s ultra conservative Fidesz party, which commands a powerful sway in the electorate and has already altered key democratic constitutional laws to further cement one-party rule. With each step Orbán makes towards autocracy, these women - representing many in Hungary - trail close behind in their fight, organizing and exploring innovative ways to take on one of the West’s most powerful, and seemingly unstoppable, demagogues. amid this dark, new form of authoritarianism, there is still vital resistance. Through the testimonies and actions of Timea, Babett, and Niko, we see first-hand what it takes to try and win back democracy and precious freedoms.