#TeslaTakeDown National Day Of Action

Date:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Ashley

Location Details:

#TeslaTakedown Sunnyvale TeslaTakeDown National Day of Action

750 E El Camino Real, 95087

find parking nearby, bike, take public transportation

2:00- 4:00

Bring a sign, a water bottle, wear a hat/sunscreen

(If you do not want to stand, bring a folding chair/stool)

Non-violent, family friendly, dog friendly action.



Elon Musk is out at DOGE, but our fight for democracy is far from over!

Elon is still deeply tied to the Trump regime, still fueling conspiracies and fascist rhetoric, and still using his immense wealth to warp government policy and buy elections around the globe.



On June 28 (Elon Musk’s birthday) we’re throwing our biggest day of action yet. We'll make it an unforgettable show of our collective strength and a recommitment to the long fight still ahead.



And our birthday gift to the Broligarch in Chief? A global party with one powerful message: Musk Must Fall.



This is going to be one huge party! Join us June 28 for a massive, global celebration of grassroots power—and send Elon and his buddies a clear message that we’re not going anywhere.