Simultaneous actions in SF
(San Francisco, June 20) As Israel’s wars continue to expand, opposition ramps up. Code Pink held marches from the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street to the offices of both Senators Padilla and Schiff. Standing in front of the buildings holding a both figurative and literal “red line” bearing the names of killed Palestinian children, they made a powerful comments.
Later the same afternoon, other peace organizations held an action at the seventh street Federal Building. See photos of Seventh Street action.
Of course, this was irrelevant to the Senators in question who continue to commit our tax dollars to financing weapons for the slaughter.
Code Pink and others peace groups have repeatedly held actions opposing the US-Israely genocide of Palestine since the October 7th rebellion and before. To no avail as Israel expands its wars, now to Iran.
The US press continues to promote the fiction that Israel’s Netanyahu government believes that Iran’s nuclear program is working to build a nuclear bomb and furthermore that this bomb is an “existential” threat to Israel. This fraud, ongoing now for thirty yeas, is perpetrated by Netanyahu is to hide his real motive.
Netanyahu hides Israel’s inventory of ninety nuclear bombs. A nuclear armed Iran would simply result in a stand-off of MAD (mutually assured destruction) as between the US and the Soviet Union during the cold war years. While not pretty, arguably better than open warfare. Israel already has a nuclear deterrent. They just do not want anyone to have an Israel deterrent as the Zionists pursue the dream of a “Greater Israel.”
Trump in possession of no coherent conception of international issues, has been talked into another Middle East war.
The peace movement needs to ask itself whether expressions of moral outrage, however justified, is an effective counter to the crimes of those in power or whether seeking to operate in the spheres of political power might be a more effective path.
