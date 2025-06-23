top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Anti-War

No War With Iran

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
Simultaneous actions in SF
Simultaneous action in SF
original image (1459x1000)
(San Francisco, June 20) As Israel’s wars continue to expand, opposition ramps up. Code Pink held marches from the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street to the offices of both Senators Padilla and Schiff. Standing in front of the buildings holding a both figurative and literal “red line” bearing the names of killed Palestinian children, they made a powerful comments.

Later the same afternoon, other peace organizations held an action at the seventh street Federal Building. See photos of Seventh Street action.

Of course, this was irrelevant to the Senators in question who continue to commit our tax dollars to financing weapons for the slaughter.

Code Pink and others peace groups have repeatedly held actions opposing the US-Israely genocide of Palestine since the October 7th rebellion and before. To no avail as Israel expands its wars, now to Iran.

The US press continues to promote the fiction that Israel’s Netanyahu government believes that Iran’s nuclear program is working to build a nuclear bomb and furthermore that this bomb is an “existential” threat to Israel. This fraud, ongoing now for thirty yeas, is perpetrated by Netanyahu is to hide his real motive.

Netanyahu hides Israel’s inventory of ninety nuclear bombs. A nuclear armed Iran would simply result in a stand-off of MAD (mutually assured destruction) as between the US and the Soviet Union during the cold war years. While not pretty, arguably better than open warfare. Israel already has a nuclear deterrent. They just do not want anyone to have an Israel deterrent as the Zionists pursue the dream of a “Greater Israel.”

Trump in possession of no coherent conception of international issues, has been talked into another Middle East war.

The peace movement needs to ask itself whether expressions of moral outrage, however justified, is an effective counter to the crimes of those in power or whether seeking to operate in the spheres of political power might be a more effective path.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_02-17125-z8a_6641.jpg
original image (1248x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_03-17125-z8a_6658.jpg
original image (1134x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_04-17125-z8b_4261.jpg
original image (1286x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_05-17125-z8b_4264.jpg
original image (1476x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_06-17125-z8a_6676.jpg
original image (1503x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_07-17125-z8b_4279.jpg
original image (1274x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_08-17125-z8b_4289.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_09-17125-z8b_4293.jpg
original image (1250x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_10-17125-z8a_6690.jpg
original image (1439x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_11-17125-z8b_4320.jpg
original image (1000x1181)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_12-17125-z8a_6703.jpg
original image (1463x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_13-17125-z8b_4336.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_14-17125-z8b_4360.jpg
original image (1000x1028)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_15-17125-z8a_6714.jpg
original image (1331x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_16-17125-z8b_4386.jpg
original image (1096x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_17-17125-z8b_4387.jpg
original image (1452x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_18-17125-z8a_6745.jpg
original image (1577x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_19-17125-z8b_4436.jpg
original image (1000x1212)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 23, 2025 11:41AM
sm_20-17125-z8a_6773.jpg
original image (1472x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code