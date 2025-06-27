From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trans March Palestine Contingent
Date:
Friday, June 27, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Trans March
Location Details:
Meet at 18th and Dolores - near Mission High School - San Francisco
From Palestine to Stonewall, liberation for all!
Join the Palestine contingent at the Trans March on Friday June 27th. We will start gathering at 5PM near Mission High School, 18th & Dolores - San Francisco.
We say stop the war on Iran and the genocide of Palestine, stop the war on immigrants and attacks on trans people. All our struggles are connected - we march for trans liberation and all our collective liberation! Everyone is welcome to join! We march in unity! Make sure to bring keffiyehs, trans flags, Palestinian flags, and signs!! 🇵🇸🌈🍉🏳️⚧️
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 23, 2025 10:24AM
