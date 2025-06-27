Trans March Palestine Contingent

Date:

Friday, June 27, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Trans March

Location Details:

Meet at 18th and Dolores - near Mission High School - San Francisco

From Palestine to Stonewall, liberation for all!



Join the Palestine contingent at the Trans March on Friday June 27th. We will start gathering at 5PM near Mission High School, 18th & Dolores - San Francisco.



We say stop the war on Iran and the genocide of Palestine, stop the war on immigrants and attacks on trans people. All our struggles are connected - we march for trans liberation and all our collective liberation! Everyone is welcome to join! We march in unity! Make sure to bring keffiyehs, trans flags, Palestinian flags, and signs!! 🇵🇸🌈🍉🏳️‍⚧️