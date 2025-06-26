Disappeared in America: Stand up against Fascism

Date:

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

It's Blue Turn Indivisible

Location Details:

Robert F. Peckham Federal Building, 280 S Second St, San Jose

Come stand with us for Disappeared in America, a national day of action to protest Trump’s illegal abductions & defend due process. Do we want to live in a country where anyone can be taken without warning and without rights? Join us in front of the Federal Courthouse in San Jose to say: No way. Hosted by It’s Blue Turn Indivisible + Not Above the Law coalition.