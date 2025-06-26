From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Disappeared in America: Stand up against Fascism
Date:
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
It's Blue Turn Indivisible
Location Details:
Robert F. Peckham Federal Building, 280 S Second St, San Jose
Come stand with us for Disappeared in America, a national day of action to protest Trump’s illegal abductions & defend due process. Do we want to live in a country where anyone can be taken without warning and without rights? Join us in front of the Federal Courthouse in San Jose to say: No way. Hosted by It’s Blue Turn Indivisible + Not Above the Law coalition.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 9:03PM
