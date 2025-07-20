Intersections of Reproductive and DisabilityJustice

Date:

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice

Location Details:

Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer

Second in a series of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how to take action.



July 20 event looks at “Intersections of Reproductive and Disability Justice.” (August 17 forum will feature “Voices from Embattled States.”)



Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.



Link or instructions for more information:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer



When

Sun July 20 from 3pm PST



Online, based in Seattle