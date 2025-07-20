From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Intersections of Reproductive and DisabilityJustice
Date:
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice
Location Details:
Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
Second in a series of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how to take action.
July 20 event looks at “Intersections of Reproductive and Disability Justice.” (August 17 forum will feature “Voices from Embattled States.”)
Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.
Link or instructions for more information:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
When
Sun July 20 from 3pm PST
Online, based in Seattle
When
For more information: http://www.reproJusticeNow.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 2:26PM
