Emergency Protest - NO WAR

Date:

Monday, June 23, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water in Santa Cruz.

This takes the place of our previously scheduled Protest Against the Trump Regime. It is longer (until 6pm) and focused on protesting our bombing of Iran and entry into that war. Stand up for Peace and Call for Trump's Impeachment for this unilateral Act of War