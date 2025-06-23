From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emergency Protest - NO WAR
Monday, June 23, 2025
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Corner of Ocean and Water in Santa Cruz.
This takes the place of our previously scheduled Protest Against the Trump Regime. It is longer (until 6pm) and focused on protesting our bombing of Iran and entry into that war. Stand up for Peace and Call for Trump's Impeachment for this unilateral Act of War
