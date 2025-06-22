From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emergency No War/Impeach Protest
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Civil Rights Group
Location Details:
The Clocktower in Santa Cruz
Emergency Protest against Trump's attack on Iran. No more wars. Stand for Peace. Impeach Trump for acting without Congressional Approval.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 10:23AM
