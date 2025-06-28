Musk Must Go! Join an Telsa Takedown Anti-Birthday of Elon Protest (San Jose)

Date:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takdown volunteers

Location Details:

Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd

Santa Clara, CA, 95050

TESLA TAKEDOWN SAN JOSE



YES Democracy! NO Broligarchy! Join an Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Birthday of Elon Protest



When: Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM - noon (Elon's birthday)



Where: Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd

(intersection outside Santana Row which houses the Tesla Showroom San Jose)



Elon Musk is out of DOGE, but our fight for democracy is far from over!



Elon is still deeply tied to the Trump regime, still fueling conspiracies and fascist rhetoric, and still using his immense wealth to warp government policy and buy elections around the globe.



On June 28 (Elon Musk’s birthday) we’re throwing our biggest day of action yet. We'll make it an unforgettable show of our collective strength and a recommitment to the long fight still ahead.



And our birthday gift to the Broligarch in Chief? A global party with one powerful message:

Musk Must Fall.



This is going to be one huge party! Join us June 28 for a massive, global celebration of grassroots power—and send Elon and his buddies a clear message that we’re not going anywhere.



Instructions:



--Park at) The Winchester Shopping Center



--(Stand at) The corner of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd



--Bring protest signs with large letters that can be read by cars passing by at 45 mph.



--Wear a birthday hat.



--Bring a birthday noise maker to blow into.



--Stick birthday present ribbons to your anti-Musk protest signs.



--Bring a flag.



--Wear sun protection, such as a hat & sunblock.

Bring water and snacks.





Examples of Protest Sign Messages:



Don’t Buy Tesla!

Dump Your Stock!

Stop Musk Now!

Tesla Funds Fascism!

Honk for Democracy!

Stop the Tech Oligarchs!





Strict Non-Violence



If you see a counterprotester (“agitator”), IGNORE … IGNORE …IGNORE.

Do not look at them. Face your whole body toward the street and continue displaying your sign.

Do not respond to them verbally or non-verbally.

Do not touch them at all with your body or your sign.

Do not record them with your phone.

Follow the guidance of our trained Safety Volunteers for de-escalation.



This peaceful protest is a part of the Tesla Takedown Movement — which is strictly against verbal hostility against customers or bystanders, violence, vandalism, or trespassing on Tesla property.



Tesla Takedown is not associated with violence, trespassing, or destruction of Tesla cars, charging stations, showrooms, or properties.

