South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Musk Must Go! Join an Telsa Takedown Anti-Birthday of Elon Protest (San Jose)

Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd Santa Clara, CA, 95050
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takdown volunteers
Location Details:
Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA, 95050
TESLA TAKEDOWN SAN JOSE

YES Democracy! NO Broligarchy! Join an Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Birthday of Elon Protest

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM - noon (Elon's birthday)

Where: Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd
(intersection outside Santana Row which houses the Tesla Showroom San Jose)

Elon Musk is out of DOGE, but our fight for democracy is far from over!

Elon is still deeply tied to the Trump regime, still fueling conspiracies and fascist rhetoric, and still using his immense wealth to warp government policy and buy elections around the globe.

On June 28 (Elon Musk’s birthday) we’re throwing our biggest day of action yet. We'll make it an unforgettable show of our collective strength and a recommitment to the long fight still ahead.

And our birthday gift to the Broligarch in Chief? A global party with one powerful message:
Musk Must Fall.

This is going to be one huge party! Join us June 28 for a massive, global celebration of grassroots power—and send Elon and his buddies a clear message that we’re not going anywhere.

Instructions:

--Park at) The Winchester Shopping Center

--(Stand at) The corner of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd

--Bring protest signs with large letters that can be read by cars passing by at 45 mph.

--Wear a birthday hat.

--Bring a birthday noise maker to blow into.

--Stick birthday present ribbons to your anti-Musk protest signs.

--Bring a flag.

--Wear sun protection, such as a hat & sunblock.
Bring water and snacks.


Examples of Protest Sign Messages:

Don’t Buy Tesla!
Dump Your Stock!
Stop Musk Now!
Tesla Funds Fascism!
Honk for Democracy!
Stop the Tech Oligarchs!


Strict Non-Violence

If you see a counterprotester (“agitator”), IGNORE … IGNORE …IGNORE.
Do not look at them. Face your whole body toward the street and continue displaying your sign.
Do not respond to them verbally or non-verbally.
Do not touch them at all with your body or your sign.
Do not record them with your phone.
Follow the guidance of our trained Safety Volunteers for de-escalation.

This peaceful protest is a part of the Tesla Takedown Movement — which is strictly against verbal hostility against customers or bystanders, violence, vandalism, or trespassing on Tesla property.

Tesla Takedown is not associated with violence, trespassing, or destruction of Tesla cars, charging stations, showrooms, or properties.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/musk...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 10:22AM
