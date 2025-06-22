From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Bombs on Iran! End War Now!
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
vigil4gaza
Location Details:
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto
Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero/Galvez
Palo Alto
Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero/Galvez
Every Sunday we demonstrate to call for Palestinian liberation.
Today we add this plea.
No Bombs on Iran. End War Now!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 22, 2025 9:41AM
