San Jose: Hands Off Iran
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
In front of MLK Library:
150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
90 minutes free parking in ParkSJ: 4th St. Garage
Emergency protest to prevent another US war in the Middle East.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sanjoseagainstwar/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 21, 2025 11:07PM
