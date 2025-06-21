From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Film Showing & Speakout: "Vigilantes Inc. - America's New Vote Suppression Hitman"
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Screening
Diablo Valley Resistance
4155167566
First Presbyterian Church
1965 Colfax St. Concord, CA
There will be a film screening of Greg Palast's documentary "VIGILANTES INC. America's New Voter Suppression Hitman" at the First Presbyterian Church in Concord, followed by a speak-out and discussion.
What they couldn't suppress in the public and political arena, they will try to suppress by eliminating people's right to vote. Know your rights, know what they have done, and what they will do.
Recently, more than 400 anti-voter bills have been introduced in 48 states. These bills are barriers to registering to vote, voting by mail, or voting in person.
Across the country, 1 in 16 Black Americans cannot vote due to disenfranchisement laws. Counties with larger minority populations have fewer polling sites and poll workers per vote. 25 percent of voting-age Black Americans do not have a government-issued photo ID.
The right to vote is a fundamental constitutional right: democracy cannot exist without the electoral participation of citizens. Know your voting rights - it's illegal to intimidate voters and a federal crime to "intimidate, threaten, [or] coerce... any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of [that] other person to vote or to vote as he may choose."
