Sacramento activists protest U.S./Israeli war on Iran by Dan Bacher

Activists from an array of anti-war and human rights groups protested the U.S./Israeli war on Iran on June 18.



Sacramento Anti-War organizations held an emergency rally as part of a National Day of Action to oppose the war with Iran on June 18, 2025. The community rallied outside the Memorial Auditorium on the corner of 16th and J Street at 5 pm.



The national day of action was initially sponsored by the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, the Palestinian Youth Movement, The People's Forum, and others.

Demonstrations also took place in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Asheville, North Carolina and in dozens of other cities across the country.



In Sacramento, co-sponsors of the demonstration included the ANSWER Coalition, Sacramento Peace Action, Palestinian American League, Jewish Voice for Peace, Code Pink, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Peace and Freedom Party and Democratic Socialists of America.



"Israel’s latest attack on Iran was a totally unprovoked attack carried out with the backing of the Trump administration," according to a press release. "The idea that Iran is about to get a nuclear weapon is a total lie, just like Bush’s lie about 'weapons of mass destruction' ahead of the Iraq War. Even U.S. spy agencies say they don’t think Iran is about to develop a nuclear weapon."



"This was an illegal war of aggression carried out to achieve a goal that the Pentagon generals and foreign policy establishment have always dreamed of – overthrowing the government of Iran and installing a new government that will do whatever Washington and Wall Street wants. They want to steal Iran’s massive oil and gas resources, and they don’t care how many people die in the process," the release continued.



"There is a grave danger that this war could spiral out of control. Trump is considering whether or not the U.S. should directly enter the war with a massive bombing campaign. But that could easily become “boots on the ground” and lead to huge U.S. casualties if Iran retaliates. The Pentagon has 50,000 soldiers across the Middle East – the entire region or even the world could be dragged into an even more catastrophic conflict," the coalition said.



"To pay for U.S. endless war Trump wants to slash Medicaid, food stamps, and other life-saving public programs. The fight for peace abroad and justice for working families here in the United States is one and the same. Protesters are pledging to stay in the streets to say no to U.S./Israeli war on Iran," they concluded.