The US Israel War On Iran, The Working Class & The Islamic Regime With Shamal Ali
The US supported attack by Israel on Iran is part of a long history of the United States overthrowing the Iranian government and seeking to take control of the natural resources of the country using its ally Israel. This interview with with Shamal Ali of the Worker Communist Party of Iran Hekmatist
The Israeli war on Iran supported by the United States is not something new. The United States was involved in over throwing the Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 in order to take over control of the oil resources.
The Trump government has also supported the continued genocide in Gaza and the war on the working class.
Shamal Lai is a member of the Workers Communist Party Of Iran Hekamatist. He talks about what the war is costing the poor and working class and what has to happen to stop the war and depends the working class.
This interview was done on 6/20/25
Additional Media:
Statement from a Collective of Independent Iranian Organizations Opposing War and Warmongering Policies
https://socialistmiddleeast.com/statement-from-a-collective-of-independent-iranian-organizations-opposing-war-and-warmongering-policies
The US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran Workers The Islamic Regime & The Women's Movement
https://youtu.be/pktT0zdz4EQ
The Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US Workers
https://youtu.be/hf2lfizm9Bw
Iran Recent Developments & Lessons For US Workers
https://youtu.be/ZQjTmLrvwCE
Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and Women
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
Iran: Workers Under Continued Political Repression
https://workers-iran.org/iran-workers-under-continued-political-repression/
Production of Labor
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dxPn-3Z68lA
