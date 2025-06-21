The US supported attack by Israel on Iran is part of a long history of the United States overthrowing the Iranian government and seeking to take control of the natural resources of the country using its ally Israel. This interview with with Shamal Ali of the Worker Communist Party of Iran Hekmatist

The Israeli war on Iran supported by the United States is not something new. The United States was involved in over throwing the Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 in order to take over control of the oil resources.The Trump government has also supported the continued genocide in Gaza and the war on the working class.Shamal Lai is a member of the Workers Communist Party Of Iran Hekamatist. He talks about what the war is costing the poor and working class and what has to happen to stop the war and depends the working class.This interview was done on 6/20/25Additional Media:Statement from a Collective of Independent Iranian Organizations Opposing War and Warmongering PoliciesThe US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran Workers The Islamic Regime & The Women's MovementThe Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US WorkersIran Recent Developments & Lessons For US WorkersArt In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and WomenIran: Workers Under Continued Political RepressionProduction of Labor