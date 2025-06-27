Sing/Protest for Justice & Peace!

Date:

Friday, June 27, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Phoebe

Location Details:

Sidewalk and median on University Ave between Bonar/Action (just west of "The Way" 1305 University Ave in front of the bike path - but keep the west lane of the bike path clear!)

STOP WAR! Bring signs, banners, musical instruments, your voices! Hosted by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee and CODE PINK. Peaceful protest and sing along. Open Mic: Songs, Poems, Chants for Peace & for Palestine and IRAN. Our taxes fund massive weapons of mass destruction in the US & Israel. That $ is needed for US healthcare, education, housing! If the US were a democracy, we'd end the wars. HANDS OFF IMMIGRANTS



This may become a regular Singalong Protest, so let us know if you prefer another nearby location or different day/time.