From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sing/Protest for Justice & Peace!
Date:
Friday, June 27, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
Sidewalk and median on University Ave between Bonar/Action (just west of "The Way" 1305 University Ave in front of the bike path - but keep the west lane of the bike path clear!)
STOP WAR! Bring signs, banners, musical instruments, your voices! Hosted by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee and CODE PINK. Peaceful protest and sing along. Open Mic: Songs, Poems, Chants for Peace & for Palestine and IRAN. Our taxes fund massive weapons of mass destruction in the US & Israel. That $ is needed for US healthcare, education, housing! If the US were a democracy, we'd end the wars. HANDS OFF IMMIGRANTS
This may become a regular Singalong Protest, so let us know if you prefer another nearby location or different day/time.
This may become a regular Singalong Protest, so let us know if you prefer another nearby location or different day/time.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 21, 2025 8:55AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network