Oppose The Proud Boys In Owensboro!
Date:
Saturday, July 05, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Progressive Labor Party Kentucky
Location Details:
Thompson-Berry Park (Carter Road) entrance
Owensboro, KY 42301
Over the past four years, the city of Owensboro, Kentucky has experienced a cultural clash between right-wing extremist groups and the more radical socialist youth. Despite being in Kentucky, Owensboro boasts a significant and interconnected queer community, which has been a primary target of fascist attacks. This queer community, alongside various left-wing organizations, has actively opposed the Daviess County Citizens for Decency, who aimed to remove books from the local public library. This struggle continues.
Now, in 2025, with a new Trump presidency, we are witnessing a rise in neo-Nazi groups willing to emerge from the shadows. Local white supremacists Chad Wayne and Willie Gibson have chosen to establish a Proud Boys chapter in our hometown. Their inaugural public gathering is scheduled for July 5th. What they fail to realize is that the Progressive Labor Party and local anti-fascists will be gathering outside their event to assert that fascists & Proud Boys are NOT WELCOME in our community.
We will be protesting against their very presence in our town. If that isn't sufficient, we will attend every single rally they attempt to hold until they are forced underground like the cowards they are. They may feel empowered by their fascist president, but the people of Owensboro will resist them, just as they did the Daviess County Citizens for Decency. This is a rallying cry for all socialists, radicals, and individuals in the area who oppose fascism in their town. Be there, stand up to them, and fight!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 20, 2025 3:36PM
