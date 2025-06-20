top
International Health, Housing & Public Services

The Choice of a Dignified Death Narrowly Passes in Britain

by Phil Pasquini
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 9:59AM
For any adult diagnosed with six months or less to live in England and Wales, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill allowing them to legally choose the right to die with dignity, came before Parliament for its third reading on June 20 and in a final vote passed. As the bill was being debated by MPs, protesters outside the iconic Parliament Building representing both sides of the issue of choice called for their views to prevail while intermixed peacefully amongst each other on the crowded sidewalk...

original image (2000x1335)
LONDON (06-20) – For any adult diagnosed with six months or less to live in England and Wales, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill allowing them to legally choose the right to die with dignity, came before Parliament for its third reading on June 20 and in a final vote passed. As the bill was being debated by MPs, protesters outside the iconic Parliament Building representing both sides of the issue of choice called for their views to prevail while intermixed peacefully amongst each other on the crowded sidewalk.

Referring to such legislation as “assisted suicide,” one group called for the bill not to be passed, saying that its passage would transform the NHS (National Health Service) into the “National Homicide Service” by forcing doctors to violate their Hippocratic Oath of “First Do No Harm.” Among the protesters were several doctors dressed in white coats wearing white ghost masks calling for a No vote on the bill while holding signs saying, “Don’t make doctors killers.”

Some supporters of a No vote argued that while improved palliative care and hospice by the NHS was badly need in Britain for the terminally ill, those services being available negated the need to end one’s life prematurely. While those in favor of the bill’s passage, from the Campaign for Dignity and others, called for allowing a person the freedom to choose to end their life if they desired to do so. Saying too that one could choose not to end their life. The issue of choice being the pivotal argument.

In an afternoon vote in the House of Commons, the historical bill was narrowly passed by 314 to 291. The bill will now move on to the House of Lords where it will be read, debated, possibly amended and voted on as the legislative process continues its way before becoming law.

If the law passes as it is presently written, before a person can exercise the right to end their life, they are required to work with a team of four experts. A doctor, social worker, legal advisor and psychiatrist would assist them in making the final decision after guiding them through the various aspects of the process.

Since the 1930s the right of choice to terminate one’s life in Britain has been debated, so today’s historical vote in favor of personal choice has given hope to its supporters, while those opposed have vowed they will press on in their efforts to overturn the bill when it comes up for a vote again as it moves through the legislative process before becoming law.

Recent polls show that 75 percent of Britains support their right to choose a dignified death while those opposed argue that better improved palliative care and hospice by the NHS is a better choice for those facing the end of their lives.

Presently there are 30 countries which have established laws allowing the terminally ill to choose the right to die. While in the US ten states have established Death with Dignity laws, and 18 are considering such legislation.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
