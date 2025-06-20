top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay Arts + Action

Breaking the Cycle: Justice and Healing for Palestinian Children

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley 3968 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
Date:
Sunday, June 29, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
Sunday, June 29 | 3-5 PM

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley

Join us for a powerful conversation with Rami Khader, founder of @anarbethlehem, a nonprofit using the arts to support healing and resilience among Palestinian children and caregivers in the West Bank.

Learn how Anar responds to the impacts of apartheid through creativity, community, and care-and how you can be part of this important healing movement.

RSVP: tinyurl.com/AnarSJ
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 20, 2025 12:13AM
by Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Fri, Jun 20, 2025 12:13AM
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
