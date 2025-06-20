From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Breaking the Cycle: Justice and Healing for Palestinian Children
Sunday, June 29, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Soul of My Soul Exhibit
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3968 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
Sunday, June 29 | 3-5 PM
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
Join us for a powerful conversation with Rami Khader, founder of @anarbethlehem, a nonprofit using the arts to support healing and resilience among Palestinian children and caregivers in the West Bank.
Learn how Anar responds to the impacts of apartheid through creativity, community, and care-and how you can be part of this important healing movement.
RSVP: tinyurl.com/AnarSJ
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
