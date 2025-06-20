Breaking the Cycle: Justice and Healing for Palestinian Children

Date:

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Soul of My Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley

3968 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124

Sunday, June 29 | 3-5 PM



Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley



Join us for a powerful conversation with Rami Khader, founder of @anarbethlehem, a nonprofit using the arts to support healing and resilience among Palestinian children and caregivers in the West Bank.



Learn how Anar responds to the impacts of apartheid through creativity, community, and care-and how you can be part of this important healing movement.



RSVP: tinyurl.com/AnarSJ