Join Hikers for Palestine for a Nature Walk at Huckleberry Preserve
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve, 7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611
Join Hikers for Palestine at 1pm on Sunday, June 22, 2025, for a nature walk through the beautiful Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in the East Bay. We’ll hike a 2.2-mile loop starting from the Huckleberry Preserve parking lot at 7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611.
We'll be hiking on the Lower/Upper Huckleberry Loop Trail, a peaceful, shaded route that winds through lush greenery and rich native flora. This moderately challenging route spans narrow dirt paths, featuring a mix of flat stretches as well as some climbs and descents. Depending on the pace, the hike typically takes between 1 and 1.5 hours to complete. Please note that bikes and dogs are not allowed on this trail, and poison oak is present, so please use caution and wear appropriate clothing.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to areas in need. You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Please bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable hiking shoes. We will meet at the Huckleberry Preserve
parking lot at 7087 Skyline Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611. The parking lot is small and often fills up quickly, so we’ll likely need to park on the street. Be sure to allow plenty of time to find a spot. We look forward to seeing you there!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 10:35PM
