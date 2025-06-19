Small Acts of Conscience Can Make a Big Impact! by D

Sign and Share this Petition to Congressman Panetta in Solidarity with Local Palestinian American Community Members Whose Families are Trapped in Gaza.

Small Acts of Conscience Can Make a Big Impact! Please sign and share this petition to support local Palestinian American community members who throughout the last year and a half of the Biden administration, worked tirelessly to have their families evacuated from Gaza and reached out to Panetta’s office multiple times and received little response. Panetta can still use his power to bring the family members trapped in Gaza here to safety. https://chng.it/XLn2XN6h52