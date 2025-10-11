top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/11/2025
East Bay Racial Justice

United Nations 80th Anniversary and 60th Flag Raising Celebration

Event Flier
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
United Nations Association- East Bay Chapter
Email:
Phone:
(510)508-9095
Location Details:
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Where: Jack London Square -
1 Franklin Oakland, California
Time: 10 am - 12 pm
You are invited to a historic event!We are celebrating the United Nations 80th Anniversary and 60th Flag Raising event in Jack London Square.

At this event you will see a parade of flags from many nations, dragon dancers, and performers, hear from illustrious speakers, and learn more about the United Nations!!

This year's theme is, "Building our future together where every right is protected, and peace and security belong to everyone."

Come and celebrate our global unity with the United Nations East Bay Chapter.

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Where: Jack London Square -
1 Franklin Oakland, California
Time: 10 am - 12 pm

Don't delay. Register today by using the below QR or link.


Scan the QR or use link to join
https://forms.office.com/r/WJ7Dnx2PDF
For more information: https://www.unausaeastbay.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 3:48PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$280.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code