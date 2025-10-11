You are invited to a historic event!We are celebrating the United Nations 80th Anniversary and 60th Flag Raising event in Jack London Square.At this event you will see a parade of flags from many nations, dragon dancers, and performers, hear from illustrious speakers, and learn more about the United Nations!!This year's theme is, "Building our future together where every right is protected, and peace and security belong to everyone."Come and celebrate our global unity with the United Nations East Bay Chapter.When: Saturday, October 11, 2025Where: Jack London Square -1 Franklin Oakland, CaliforniaTime: 10 am - 12 pmDon't delay. Register today by using the below QR or link.Scan the QR or use link to join