United Nations 80th Anniversary and 60th Flag Raising Celebration
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
United Nations Association- East Bay Chapter
Email:
Phone:
(510)508-9095
Location Details:
You are invited to a historic event!We are celebrating the United Nations 80th Anniversary and 60th Flag Raising event in Jack London Square.
At this event you will see a parade of flags from many nations, dragon dancers, and performers, hear from illustrious speakers, and learn more about the United Nations!!
This year's theme is, "Building our future together where every right is protected, and peace and security belong to everyone."
Come and celebrate our global unity with the United Nations East Bay Chapter.
Don't delay. Register today by using the below QR or link.
Scan the QR or use link to join
https://forms.office.com/r/WJ7Dnx2PDF
For more information: https://www.unausaeastbay.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 19, 2025 3:48PM
